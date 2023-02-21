Taste of Albion set Friday, Feb. 24

Taste of Albion & Art Show, featuring local artwork and music, will be held at the Albion Public Library this Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This event is limited to those age 21 and over, and includes a wine and beer tasting. There is an admission charge.

The work of at least 12 area artists will be displayed, along with music by local musicians.

Light horse d’oeuvers will be sponsored by local businesses.