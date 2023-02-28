BCDA to offer business transition workshop

At some point, every business will need to transition. However, it can be difficult to know how to begin planning to either sell or transfer ownership.

To support Boone County business owners, the Boone County Development Agency, in partnership with the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC), is launching a program designed to make the path to transition easier.

On Thursday, March 9, local businesses can attend one of two free sessions geared toward introducing them to the business value and transition process. The sessions will be led by NBDC and will cover a range of topics. Two workshops will be held at the BCDA office – one from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and another from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.