Boone Central students have begun rehearsals for their spring musical, “All Shook Up,” featuring the music of Elvis Presley.
Above, Katie Wilson, assistant director/choreographer works with cast members on a dance routine.
The production will be staged March 24-26 in the Boone Central Performance Gym. Director is Michele Wright, and assistant director/choreographer is Katie Wilson.
Boone Central musical rehearsals underway
Boone Central students have begun rehearsals for their spring musical, “All Shook Up,” featuring the music of Elvis Presley.