Special Events

Boone Central musical rehearsals underway

February 28, 2023
FacebookTwitter

Boone Central students have begun rehearsals for their spring musical, “All Shook Up,” featuring the music of Elvis Presley.
Above, Katie Wilson, assistant director/choreographer works with cast members on a dance routine.
The production will be staged March 24-26 in the Boone Central Performance Gym. Director is Michele Wright, and assistant director/choreographer is Katie Wilson.