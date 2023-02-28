County to accept bids for new ambulance

Boone County’s transfer ambulance has been heavily used in the past two years, and county commissioners agreed last Friday to consider a new unit.

Rusty Bruland, county ambulance administrator, reported that the current ambulance, which arrived in February 2021, will likely have 75,000 miles or more on the odometer by the end of 2023.

Ambulance transfer calls have been increasing over the past few years, he said.

New ambulances ordered this year are requiring about a two-year lead time. So, a new unit likely will not arrive until 2025. By that time, the current ambulance could have nearly double the mileage.

County Commissioners approved a motion authorizing Bruland to advertise for bids on a new ambulance. Bids will be opened at the commissioners’ March 29 meeting.