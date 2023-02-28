Juvenile injured in roll-over crash

A 1998 Ford Bronco, was involved in a roll-over accident Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, on 300th Street southwest of Albion.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cedar Rapids and was spotted by officers. who pursued it north on 230th Avenue and west on 300th Street, where the juvenile driver lost control and the vehicle rolled in the north ditch.

The driver, not yet identified by law enforcement, was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Albion Fire and Rescue extricated and transported him to Boone County Health Center with significant injuries. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5000.

Nebraska State Patrol is investigating.