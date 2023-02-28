Newman Grove has big turnout for planning session

Newman Grove residents had an opportunity last Wednesday to talk about what things they like best about their community.

More than 45 people were on hand for the comprehensive planning workshop conducted by Bobbi Pettit of Five Rule Rural Planning, based in Kearney. An extra incentive was pie from the City Cafe.

Pettit explained that the input of local residents was needed to set the priorities for the community planning survey that will be developed as a resource for the local comprehensive plan.

The community’s last comprehensive plan was conducted in 2003.