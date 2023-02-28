St. Bonaventure plans breakfast Sunday

St. Bonaventure Parish in Raeville is having their annual spring breakfast this Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 8:30 a.m.-12 noon in the Raeville Parish Hall.

They will be serving pancakes, french toast, sausage, ham, dessert and beverages. It will be a free will donation for the meal. A raffle drawing will also be held.

All are welcome to attend.