Local musicians and artists were featured along with a food, wine and beer tasting at the annual Taste of Albion/Art Show event last Friday evening, Feb. 24, at the Albion Library.
Above, Cody Gulbrandson provides music while Bill and Tiffany Curry listen on the library main floor.
The event featured 14 artists and artists displaying their work.
Taste of Albion offers music, art and refreshment
Local musicians and artists were featured along with a food, wine and beer tasting at the annual Taste of Albion/Art Show event last Friday evening, Feb. 24, at the Albion Library.