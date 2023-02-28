Two St. Edward FFA teams qualify for state

St. Edward FFA members traveled to Grand Island on Friday, Feb. 24, to compete in District CDEs.

The Livestock Management team and Meats Evaluation team both qualified for state competition later this spring.

State Qualifiers

Livestock management team placed fourth overall. Team members are Jean Cumming, Ryan Cumming, Lydia Ketelsen, Rebekah Ketelsen and John Laska.

St. Edward Meats Evaluation team earned third place overall. Jean Cumming was the individual champion, and Ryan Cumming placed 10th with a red ribbon. Malaina Francis placed 25th with a white ribbon. John Laska also competed.