Arts Council schedules 2023 summer concerts

Area music fans are in for a treat again this summer when the Albion Area Arts Council presents its 2023 Summer Concert Series.

Each Thursday night, starting June 29, a band with Nebraska roots will provide a variety of music in the downtown Venue.

All concerts will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the outdoor Venue on Fourth Street in Albion (same place as last year).

All five concerts will be offered free to the community on the following dates:

• June 29 – The Wildwoods

• July 6 – Pioneer Band

• July 13 – Mason Michaels

• July 20 – The Midnight Wanderers

• July 27 – Jarana

Additional details on the concerts will be announced closer to the performance dates.