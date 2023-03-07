Boone County’s 28th annual Gateway to the Sandhills Bullride will be held Saturday night, March 18, in the Niewohner Arena of the Boone County Ag & Education Center.
The event is sponsored by the Albion FFA Alumni.
This is the second year the bull ride has been held indoors at the arena. Preview begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the ride at 7:30.
Bullride set March 18 at indoor arena
