Bullride set March 18 at indoor arena

Boone County’s 28th annual Gateway to the Sandhills Bullride will be held Saturday night, March 18, in the Niewohner Arena of the Boone County Ag & Education Center.

The event is sponsored by the Albion FFA Alumni.

This is the second year the bull ride has been held indoors at the arena. Preview begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the ride at 7:30.