Cardinals three-peat as District Speech Champs

Make it three in a row for the Cardinal speech team.

Boone Central stormed to yet another team title at the C1-5 District Tournament at Atkinson West Holt on Monday, March 6.

The Cardinals topped a field of eight teams with 298 points for the three-peat. Grand Island Central Catholic was second with 236, and host West Holt finished third with 154 points.

Boone Central will have 14 qualifiers competing in the C1 State Championships on Thursday, March 16, at Kearney High School.

Of those 14 state qualifiers, five were event champions, five were runners-up, and four earned third place medals.

Complete story in the March 8 Albion News-Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.