Community Club discusses Ag Breakfast

A small group of members attended the March 6, 2023 meeting of the Petersburg Community Club at the Petersburg American Legion with President Ken Henn presiding.

Discussion centered around the upcoming March 18 annual ag breakfast. A work sheet will be placed at Rae Valley Market. The committee expects to have two shifts. Serving will be 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

Members of the committee are Chairman Jordan Anderson, Wes and Jenna Stokes, AJ and Emily Jacobson, Ron Coakes, Mitch and Danielle Koch.