TWO MAJOR business construction projects were underway at the same time and in the same neighborhood Monday along Highway 39-14 at the south edge of Albion.
Above, footings were being excavated Monday for construction of the new Town & Country Veterinary Clinic building.
Rafters were also being installed for the addition of 22 guest rooms at the Cardinal Inn.
Construction projects in progress along Highway 39-14
