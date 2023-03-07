Costumes among BCHC Gala highlights

A variety of inventive costumes, like the Monopoly group above, highlighted the Boone County Health Center’s Spring Gala and Trivia Night last Sarturday evening, March 4, at the Boone County Event Center.

The event met its fundraising goal, with $25,000 raised for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

This program sends free books each month to children from birth to age five in 12 towns and six counties. About 200 people attended the Gala