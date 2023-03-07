Home, Farm & Garden Show will be March 24-25

Plans are being finalized for Boone County Home, Farm and Garden Show 2023 in Albion on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.

Friday evening will be the sneak peek from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday kicks off at 9 a.m. with the PitBoss Challenge barbecue cook-off and ends with a barbecue rib supper at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule will again feature three workshops. They are:

• 9:30 a.m. – “From Garden To Table” by Sharon Bohmont, Master Gardener;

• 11:30 a.m. – Food Preservation by Ann Sentons, UNL educator, and

• 1:30 p.m. – Land Leasing/Succession presented by David Krier of Hertz Farm Management