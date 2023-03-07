James D. Berney

James Dean Berney, 56, was surrounded by his entire family as he left his earthly home. James is survived by his devoted wife, Julie; children Madison (Asa) Shillig, Olivia (Riley) Kurtz, Carter, Jackson and Spencer, grandchildren Arthur and William Shillig, Baby Boy Kurtz June 2023, his loving mother Joan Berney, sister Martie (Kevin) Anderson, brother Michael (Cody) Berney, many nieces and nephews whom he loved as well as his dogs, Frannie and Koda.

James was preceded in death by his father Danny Berney, brother-in-law Scott Byzewski and grandparents: Irvin and Emily Marie Berney, John and Martha Collen, several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service was held Friday, March 3, 2023 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Fargo, ND. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at westfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune