Marjorie I. Briese

Marjorie Irene (Molt) Briese, 92 of Albion, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Boone County Health Center. Marjorie is survived by her three children: Todd (Shelia) Briese of Nebraska City, Tami (Neal) Bracht of West Point and Twila (Greg) Koetter of Albion, grandchildren: Shandi (Dan) Nolte, Derek (Stephanie) Bracht, Karlie Bracht, Leah Bracht, Aisha Koetter, Tayla (Shawn) Rasmussen, Trevor (Katelyn) Koetter and Mason Koetter, great grandchildren: Hunter, Easton, Bentley and Emry Nolte, Corbin, Ember and Gregory Rasmussen and Daisy Koetter, sister-in-law Kathryn Sojka and brother-in-law Virgil Schuster.

Preceding Marjorie in death were her parents Glen and Christena Molt, her husband Delaine on July 10 2004, parents-in-law Emil and Martha Briese, brothers Marvin and Howard Molt, sister Eileen Bittner, sisters-in-law Lynette Molt and Marlene Schuster and brother-in-law Robert Bittner.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Burial followed at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune