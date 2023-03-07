Newman Grove fourth grade recently published their own book, “Home Sweet Nebraska,” through Schoolmate Publishing of Kearney.
Class members displaying their books are (front, l.-r.) Sutton Scott, James Matson, Aviana Lornzana, Karley Palmer, Hazel Weier, Sophia Guthard, Brooklyn Wiese, Riley Bauer, Conner Anderson and Logan Guthard; (back) Everett Nelson, Liam Wiese, Dakota Bernes, Ali Chilson and Jovie Fritz. Not pictured is Liz Meyer
Newman Grove fourth graders publish book
