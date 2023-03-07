Newman Grove fourth graders publish book

Newman Grove fourth grade recently published their own book, “Home Sweet Nebraska,” through Schoolmate Publishing of Kearney.

Class members displaying their books are (front, l.-r.) Sutton Scott, James Matson, Aviana Lornzana, Karley Palmer, Hazel Weier, Sophia Guthard, Brooklyn Wiese, Riley Bauer, Conner Anderson and Logan Guthard; (back) Everett Nelson, Liam Wiese, Dakota Bernes, Ali Chilson and Jovie Fritz. Not pictured is Liz Meyer