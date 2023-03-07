Sherman Paul Richards

Paul Richards, 79, of Primrose, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home. Paul is survived by daughters: Micki (fiancé Bob Carlin) Nolan and Jaime Ray, grandsons Tristan Nolan-Ray and Justin Ray. all of Primrose, sister Carol Greek of Los Angeles, CA. brothers: John Richards of Columbus and William Richards of Norfolk, mother-in-law Maggie Nelson of Boones Mill, VA, sister-in-law Pam (Keith) Hulquist of Rocky Mount, VA, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Teri, infant brother Delbert, brothers and sister: Robert Richards, Charles Richards, Henry “Jake” Richards, Mary Jo Miller and Albert Bader, Jr., parents-in-law Bill and Enid Davis.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, his brother Fred Bader joined him in heaven.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Levander Funeral Home in Albion with Pastor Jeff Schipper officiating. Burial followed at the Dublin Cemetery, Primrose, with Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736, the American Legion Riders, and the Navy Funeral Honor Guard.

A lunch was held following the burial at the Primrose Fire Department, Primrose.

Memorials are suggested to the Primrose Volunteer Fire Department, Primrose.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune