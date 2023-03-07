St. Edward American Legion Post had a big turnout for its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday evening, March 4, at the Community Center.
A large group of local youth, as well as adult volunteers, turned out to help.
Proceeds from the breakfast are used by the Legion to support local youth activities.
St. Edward Legion Breakfast gets big turnout
