St. Edward speakers successful at district

St. Edward High School speech team had a successful day at the D-1 District Speech Tournament at Humphrey High School on Monday, March 6. Nine of the 12 St. Edward events broke into finals.

Above, l.-r., are team members Rebekah Ketelsen, who participated in persuasive speech; Isaac Roberts, participant in entertainment speech; Malaina Francis, second in humorous; Payton Fitchner, district champion in both serious prose and poetry; Grace Tibor, fourth in poetry and fifth in serious prose; Madison Reeves, fifth in humorous prose; Gracie Baker, participant in informative, and Claire Tibor, sixth place in program oral interpretation. The duet acting team of Madison Reeves and Malaina Francis placed second.

Competing in the state meet at Kearney next Friday, March 17, will be Malaina Francis in humorous prose; Payton Fitchner in poetry and serious prose, and Malaina and Madison in duet acting.