Ag service businesses growing in area

In the competitive world of farm supply and services, it helps to have good visibility and accessibility for your products.

Those were the primary reasons for moving DC Seed & Chemical, LLC to a larger and more centralized location along the east side of Highway 39, southeast of Albion, according to owner Dallas Choat.

“We ran out of space on the farm, and I wanted to position the business for the future,” said Choat. “It made sense for us to relocate. This location just makes things easier.”

A new 100 x 300 foot Sentinel building was erected on the 10.5 acre site, and seed for the 2023 season was already being stored in the building in mid-February. The building will be used this spring as a hub for Choat’s seed and chemical delivery, custom spraying and fertilizer application business.

A 60 x 60 foot office area will also be added this season to the north side of the building, so all aspects of the operation can be moved to the same location.

