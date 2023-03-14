Get your doggy shots this Saturday

Petersburg Village Board is partnering with Town & Country Vet to provide a dog vaccination clinic for Petersburg’s residents on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Shots will be given at the Petersburg Fire Hall.

The annual Ag Appreciation Breakfast will be held in a separate area of the fire hall.

If any questions, call the Petersburg Village office at 402-386-5551.