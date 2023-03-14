Lydia Ketelsen chosen for Girls State

Lydia Ketelsen, a junior at St. Edward High School, has been chosen to attend Cornhusker Girls State this summer. She will be sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 226 of St. Edward.

Alternate for Girls State is Skyler Sindelar of St. Edward.

Girls State will be held June 4-10 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The Girls Staters will will study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience.