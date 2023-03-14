This center pivot section was being towed through Albion on State Street (Highway 91) when it jumped the curb and struck a power pole near the courthouse last Wednesday, March 8.
Traffic had to be rerouted for a short time. Two forklifts were used to remove the pivot section from the highway.
Pivot section stops traffic for a short time
