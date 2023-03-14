St. Michael’s Parish of Albion will be hosting the annual St. Patrick’s Festival this Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boone County Fairgrounds.
The sliced pork and sausage dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Event Center. Dine in or carry-out will be available.
The carnival will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of games and activities for children.
A silent auction, live auction and raffle drawings will also be held.
St. Patrick’s Fest set this Sunday
