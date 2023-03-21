Albion to get law enforcement help from Sheriff’s Office

With only two police officers on duty at present, Albion’s Police Department will receive law enforcement assistance from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office inside the city limits.

Albion City Council approved a memorandum of understanding last Tuesday, March 14, that provides for Sheriff’s Department coverage inside the city limits as needed and requested by the Albion Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office would provide assistance to Albion Police as requested and if an officer is available.

Albion Police Chief Brent Lipker said the city is affected by a nationwide shortage of certified officers that has impacted all levels of law enforcement.

