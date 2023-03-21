Albion water voted ‘best tasting’

City of Albion was presented an award for Nebraska’s best tasting rural water by the Nebraska Rural Water Association at its annual convention recently.

Water Commissioner Warren Myers, left, accepted the award on behalf of the city. Other city officials in the photo are, l.-r., Amber Wynn, utilities clerk; Andrew Devine, city administrator, and Corey Zoubek, sewer commissioner.

The award is made on the basis of taste, color and scent.

Albion will send a sample to the rural water rally in Washington, DC in February of 2024. Entries in the national contest are taken from utilities that have won their state association taste test.