Beaver speech team medals in two events at state

Three St. Edward High School speech team members brought home hardware from the D1 State Speech Tournament at Kearney High School last Friday, March 17.

Due to impending weather, the SEHS Speech Team left Wednesday to be sure to compete in the Friday tournament.

Competing at state were Malaina Francis in humorous prose; Madison Reeves and Malaina in duet acting, and Payton Fitchner in both poetry and serious prose.

Payton advanced to finals in poetry, winning third place. Madison and Malaina advanced to finals in duet acting and claimed fifth place.

Complete story in the March 22 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press.