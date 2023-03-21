Boone Central musical will be staged this weekend

About 50 cast and crew members are involved in production of the Boone Central musical “All Shook Up” this weekend.

Cast and crew members have been announced.

Shows will be Friday and Saturday nights, March 24-25 at 7 p.m., with a matinee Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. in the Boone Central High School Performance Gym.

The cast includes:

• Emma Lordemann as Natalie Holder;

• Kevin Haase as Chad, the “rovin’ roustabout”;

• Aiden Nore as Jim Haller;

• Jaimie Zwiener as Sylvia;

• Dyanna Buettner as Lorraine;

• Tanner Bauld as Dennis;

• Myranda Nelson as Miss Sandra;

• Lauryn Wright as Mayor Matilda Hyde;

• Jack Roberts as Dean Hyde;

• Dylan Baumgartner as Sheriff Earl;

• Graham Kahlandt as a Warden/Townsperson, and

• Jose Luna as the bus driver.

A large ensemble cast will also perform, and many students are involved in the crew.