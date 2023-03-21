Cardinal speech team wraps up record season with state runner-up trophy

A season of hard work paid off for the Boone Central speech team last Thursday when they collected the runner-up trophy in the C1 State Speech Tournament at Kearney.

Nine of the Cardinals’ 14 state qualifying entries advanced to the finals, placing them behind only perennial power David City in the state meet.

“It was an impressive performance for out team with nine individuals and teams walking to the awards stage,” said coach Joel Sup. “They represented the Boone Central communities proudly.”

David City won the team championship with 214 team points. Boone Central was second with 122, and Malcolm third with 96.

Junior Bella Meyer earned the lone gold medal for Boone Central, placing first in program oral interpretation.

