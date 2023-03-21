Mary Ziemba retires from county positions

Mary Ziemba, a long time Boone County employee who serves in two positions, presented her letter of resignation Monday to the Boone County Commissioners.

Mrs. Ziemba is retiring to pursue other interests after more than 20 years in county government.

She came to Boone County in May of 2010 as part-time Road Department Secretary while also employed in the same position in Nance County. The Boone County position later became full time.

In 2012, she became County Zoning Administrator and has continued in both positions since then.

Her final day in those positions was Monday, March 20.

