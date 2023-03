Nine Newman Grove students have qualified to compete in the State Science Fair to be held April 20 in Lincoln.

The team includes (back, l.-r.) Dylan Luetkenahuas, Nate Fowlkes, Piper Jarecki, Allyx Forre and Jansell Enriquez; (front) sponsor Andrea Miller, and students Brooke Milam, Jayden Benson, Isabella Santarosa and Keira Voelker.