Albion Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday morning

Albion Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt early this year on Saturday, April 1, starting at 10 a.m. at the Good Samaritan Society Wolf Home. Easter Bunny will be present.

Children will be divided into three age groups for the hunt — age three and under, age four to seven, and age eight and older.

Candy for the eggs is being donated by local businesses, and the eggs filled by volunteers.