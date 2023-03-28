Business transition programs will be Thursday, April 6

Workshops on business transition and valuation planning for Boone County businesses, originally scheduled for March 9, have now been rescheduled for Thursday, April 6, at the BCDA offices in downtown Albion.

First sessions will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the second session will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Meal will be provided, and there is no charge to attend.

Presenter will be Odie Ingersoll with the Nebraska Business Development Center.

Registration must be completed online by March 31 at boone-county.org/business-value-transition/.