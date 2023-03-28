Cattlemen’s Banquet will be April 1

Boone-Nance Cattlemen will be hosting their annual banquet this Saturday night, April 1, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.
Social hour begins at 6 p.m., with the dinner at 6:30.
Comedian Scott Long will be the entertainer.
The event includes scholarship presentations to area graduating seniors. a live auction and raffle drawing.
