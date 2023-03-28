Citizens State Bank gives to Ag/Education Center

Citizens State Bank, with branches in Spalding and Newman Grove, recently presented a $10,000 donation to the Boone County Ag and Education Center Building Committee to support agriculture in the Boone County area.

Presenting the check to building committee member Kevin Rasmussen (center) are Dennis McCloud, senior vice president of Citizens State Bank, Newman Grove (left) and Allan Louthan, agent with Citizens Insurance Group, Newman Grove and Wisner.