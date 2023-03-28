Elvis tribute show set Saturday night

An Elvis Tribute concert featur­ing Joseph Hall will be held at the Hwy14 Brewery in Albion on Satur­day, April 1, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The concert is sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council (AAAC).

There is limited seating for the show on the building’s newly opened north side, and there will be no charge for those entering the tap room on the south side.

This event is free to Albion Area Arts Council members, but there is an admission charge for non-members.

All proceeds support the AAAC programs.