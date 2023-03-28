Petersburg Library receives new children’s books

Petersburg Public Library recently received 100 new children’s books from the Brownstone Foundation.

The books are Caldecott and Newberry award titles, hardcover books by great children’s authors like Arnold Label-Frog and Toad Stories, Judi Barrett-Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Marc Brown-Arthur stories, along with many other great young reader authors.

Jennifer Leifeld requested the books from the foundation.

Come to the Petersburg Public Library on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9-10 a.m. for story hour and to browse the new books.