St. Edward HS Prom honors juniors, seniors

Junior and senior class members were honored at the St. Edward High School Prom last Saturday evening, March 25, at the high school gym.

Seniors attending were Grant Gasper, Payton Fitchner, Spencer Werts, Isaac Roberts and Devin Rivera; (front) Malaina Francis, Nicole Werner, Madison Reeves, Kianna Cruise, Gracelyn Baker, Grace Tibor and Jean Cumming.

Juniors attending prom were Lydia Ketelsen, Trevin Mowrey, KayLyn Kruse, Brenden Shotkoski-Roan, Izabelle Zurovski and Dalton Wilson; (front) Leilani Vargas, Skyelar Sindelar and Yoselin Herrera-Frias.

Class photos by Alida’s Picture Pages in the March 29 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.