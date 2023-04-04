Boone-Nance Cattlemen host annual banquet

A larger crowd of about 320 people attended the 2023 Boone-Nance Cattlemen Banquet and Auction Saturday evening, April 1, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

After the prime rib meal, college scholarships were announced for seven area high school seniors. Scholarship recipients this year were Victoria Cornwell, Addy Donelson, Teagan Gonsior, Kaylee Krohn, Kayce Martinsen, Whalen Rother and Paige Wood.

Tom Briese, District 41 State Senator, was a guest spaker. Guest entertainer was comedian Scott Long.

Complete story in the April 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.