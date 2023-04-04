Newman Grove FFA members earn state honors

Newman Grove High School FFA Chapter was very successful at the 95th annual Nebraska State FFA Convention last week.

Five members – Lucas Krueger, David Miller, Autumn Patzel, Mara Ranslem and Kaison Voelker – received their State FFA Degres.

Newman Grove chapter had a state champion and state runner-up in the Agriscience Fair. Allyx Forre won the first place Gold award, and Keira Voelker received second place Silver.

Also in Agriscience, Halie Nelsen and Emily Schlecht received a Silver medal, and Piper Jarecki earned a Silver medal.

