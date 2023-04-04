Newman Grove

Newman Grove FFA members earn state honors

April 4, 2023
Newman Grove State Agriscience Fair participants were, l.-r., Piper Jarecki, Allyx Forre, Emily Schlecht, Keira Voelker and (not pictured) Halie Nelsen.
Newman Grove High School FFA Chapter was very successful at the 95th annual Nebraska State FFA Convention last week.
Five members – Lucas Krueger, David Miller, Autumn Patzel, Mara Ranslem and Kaison Voelker – received their State FFA Degres.
Newman Grove chapter had a state champion and state runner-up in the Agriscience Fair. Allyx Forre won the first place Gold award, and Keira Voelker received second place Silver.
Also in Agriscience, Halie Nelsen and Emily Schlecht received a Silver medal, and Piper Jarecki earned a Silver medal.
Complete story in the April 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.