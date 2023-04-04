Petersburg Fire Department responds to two calls

On Tuesday, March 28, Petersburg Fire Department were called to a silage and hay fire on 200th Avenue southwest of Petersburg.

After a time an excavator was called in to bury the smoldering silage and hay piles. The fire department spent about five hours on scene. Adam Seier and Randy Ketteler assisted with tractors and loaders to carry the hay and silage to the pit.

The following Saturday, the department proceeded to a controlled burn which spread to surrounding grasslands, 10 miles west and four south of Petersburg. About 40 acres burned, and firemen were on scene for over two hours.

Winds were a factor in both fires.

