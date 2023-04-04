Public meeting held on possible sports co-op with St. Edward

A possible sports cooperative arrangement between Newman Grove and St. Edward Public Schools was the topic of a community meeting Monday night, April 3, at the Newman Grove High School Gym.

St. Edward Public School patrons were scheduled to have a similar public meeting on Tuesday evening, April 4.

More than 90 people attended the meeting Monday night.

The Newman Grove board and administrators have been exploring co-op options after being notified that Boone Central will not renew the existing sports co-op with Newman Grove after the 2023-24 school year.

School patrons were generally supportive of the possible co-op, and board members said officials from the two schools have shown a willingness to work together.

The Newman Grove board will vote at its April 10 meeting on whether to proceed.

