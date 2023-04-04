St. Edward

St. Edward Council accepts street repair bid for 26 blocks

April 4, 2023
St. Edward City Council accepted bids Monday night from TopKote, Inc. to armor coat 26 blocks of city streets this summer.
Total cost is estimated at $70,000. TopKote submitted bids for $2.20 per square yard for oil, $12.78 per ton for gravel, and $38 per ton for hauling gravel.
No Parking Resolution
After discussing traffic control at school pick-up and drop off times last month, the council adopted a resolution establishing a “no parking” area on two blocks of Clark Street from 3 to 4 p.m. on school days. The parking restriction will extend from Sixth to Eighth Street.
