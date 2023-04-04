St. Edward FFA had 11 members attending the State FFA Convention last week in Lincoln.
Among the highlights were Jean Cumming receiving her State FFA Degee, and Payton Fitchner earning a silver medal in Employment Skills.
The St. Edward chapter also competed in several team events at the state convention.
Complete story in the April 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.
St. Edward FFA earns state awards
St. Edward FFA had 11 members attending the State FFA Convention last week in Lincoln.