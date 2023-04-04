St. Edward

St. Edward FFA earns state awards

April 4, 2023
FacebookTwitter

St. Edward FFA members attending the State Convention.
St. Edward FFA had 11 members attending the State FFA Convention last week in Lincoln.
Among the highlights were Jean Cumming receiving her State FFA Degee, and Payton Fitchner earning a silver medal in Employment Skills.
The St. Edward chapter also competed in several team events at the state convention.
Complete story in the April 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.