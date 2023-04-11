Albion Fire Department to honor Larry Pochop Sunday

Albion Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a retirement open house honoring Larry Pochop on his 50 years of service.

The event will be this Sunday, April 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire station.

Everyone is invited to stop by the fire hall, take tours and congratulate Larry for his longtime service.

In addition to serving on the Albion Fire Department, Larry served eight years on the Neligh Fire Department.

Larry was employed for 30 years with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office, and was a member of the State Fire School Committee for 20 years. He is a 58-year member of the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association.