Boone, neighboring counties in drought disaster area

Anticipated spring rains have not yet arrived, and more than 98 percent of Nebraska remains in some form of drought.

U.S. Department of Agriculture took action last Wednesday, April 5, by announcing a drought disaster designating 55 of the state’s 93 counties.

The declaration includes Boone County and the surrounding counties of Antelope, Madison, Platte, Nance, Greeley and Wheeler.

The declaration makes farmers and ranchers eligible for federal assistance.

As of April 6, Boone County was in the extreme drought area along with parts of Nance, Madison and Platte counties.

Most of the state was in severe drought, with moderate drought covering other areas.

