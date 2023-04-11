Dotted Daisy named FBLA Nebraska Business of the Year

An Albion business, The Dotted Daisy, was announced as the 2023 Nebraska FBLA Business of the Year at the State FBLA Conference in Kearney last week.

The Boone Central FBLA officers nominated The Dotted Daisy for “their continued hard work, commitment to the community, and support of the Boone Central chapter.

The nomination cited The Dotted Daisy as a local buisness that is actively growing and meeting needs of consumers. The business started as a gift and decor shop and has recently transformed into a coffee shop as well.

“The Dotted Daisy has seen tremendous growth and success over the last few years and provides a positive impact to our local economy,” stated the nomination letter. “The owner, Betsy Harris, and her business are enthusiastic about community service and supporting countless education programs at Boone Central High School.”

